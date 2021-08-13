Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia's opposition, key ally reject PM's offer for bipartisan support

08/13/2021 | 11:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's opposition parties and a key ally have rejected a plea for support from embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in exchange for political and electoral reforms, urging him to resign immediately.

Muhyiddin's grip on power has been shaky since coming to office in March 2020 with a slim majority and unstable coalition. He has defied mounting calls to quit, with the pressure reaching fever pitch this month after some lawmakers in his ruling coalition withdrew support.

In a televised address on Friday, Muhyiddin acknowledged for the first time that he lacks a majority and urged opposition lawmakers to back him in a confidence vote https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-muhyiddin-give-tv-address-amid-calls-quit-2021-08-04, in a bid to shore up his government and prevent an election during a COVID-19 resurgence.

In return for their support, Muhyiddin promised to amend the constitution to limit a prime minister's period in office to two five-year terms, introduce an "anti-hopping" law to prevent elected officials from jumping parties, and ensure the minimum voting age is immediately lowered to 18 from 21.

"This is the first time in Malaysia's history where a prime minister admits that he has lost majority support yet continues to openly solicit opposition support," the main opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan said in a statement late on Friday.

It called Muhyiddin "a prime minister without legitimacy", saying his offers were "insincere" - as the prime minister should have made them earlier, not at what they called the end of his political life.

Opposition parties and key ally United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) blasted Muhyiddin's offers, which also include increased funds for opposition lawmakers, as "bribery".

UMNO, which said Muhyiddin was obliged to resign, has regularly challenged the prime minister even after agreeing to form a government with him last year. Some UMNO lawmakers withdrew support for him this month.

"UMNO cannot consider all offers from someone who no longer has legitimacy" as prime minister, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aChina tightens scrutiny over IPO price-setting, punishes 19 institutions
RE
01:42aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : National Mineral Development Corporation ( NMDC) Records Best Ever Q1 Performance since inception
PU
08/13Malaysia's opposition, key ally reject PM's offer for bipartisan support
RE
08/13WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
RE
08/13Biden plans to name Rostin Behnam to lead U.S. CFTC - Bloomberg News
RE
08/13Mexico logs $10 bln in foreign outflows from debt market, on track for record year
RE
08/13Biden plans to name Rostin Behnam to lead U.S. CFTC - Bloomberg News
RE
08/13Ford says it will seek to have gm's "cruise" and "super cruise" trademarks rescinded
RE
08/13Droughts pose global risk to hydropower
RE
08/13IBM to allow only fully vaccinated to return to U.S. offices from September 7
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips, little changed on week despite weaker demand forecasts
2Bitcoin rises 7.07% to $47,587.38
3BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. : BLUEBIRD BIO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & F..
4WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
5NEVADA COPPER CORP. : NEVADA COPPER : Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A, Operational U..

HOT NEWS