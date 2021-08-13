Malaysia's opposition, key ally reject PM's offer for bipartisan support

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's opposition
parties and a key ally have rejected a plea for support from
embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in exchange for
political and electoral reforms, urging him to resign
immediately.
Muhyiddin's grip on power has been shaky since coming to
office in March 2020 with a slim majority and unstable
coalition. He has defied mounting calls to quit, with the
pressure reaching fever pitch this month after some lawmakers in
his ruling coalition withdrew support.
In a televised address on Friday, Muhyiddin acknowledged for
the first time that he lacks a majority and urged opposition
lawmakers to back him in a confidence vote https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-muhyiddin-give-tv-address-amid-calls-quit-2021-08-04,
in a bid to shore up his government and prevent an election
during a COVID-19 resurgence.
In return for their support, Muhyiddin promised to amend the
constitution to limit a prime minister's period in office to two
five-year terms, introduce an "anti-hopping" law to prevent
elected officials from jumping parties, and ensure the minimum
voting age is immediately lowered to 18 from 21.
"This is the first time in Malaysia's history where a prime
minister admits that he has lost majority support yet continues
to openly solicit opposition support," the main opposition bloc
Pakatan Harapan said in a statement late on Friday.
It called Muhyiddin "a prime minister without legitimacy",
saying his offers were "insincere" - as the prime minister
should have made them earlier, not at what they called the end
of his political life.
Opposition parties and key ally United Malays National
Organisation (UMNO) blasted Muhyiddin's offers, which also
include increased funds for opposition lawmakers, as "bribery".
UMNO, which said Muhyiddin was obliged to resign, has
regularly challenged the prime minister even after agreeing to
form a government with him last year. Some UMNO lawmakers
withdrew support for him this month.
"UMNO cannot consider all offers from someone who no longer
has legitimacy" as prime minister, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid
Hamidi said in a statement.
