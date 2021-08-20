Malaysia's royals begin meet to decide next prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's King Al-Sultan
Abdullah began a meeting with other senior royals on Friday to
decide on the next prime minister, following the resignation of
Muhyiddin Yassin this week.
Muhyiddin stepped down https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16
after losing his parliamentary majority, ending a troubled 17
months in office, plagued by infighting within his ruling
alliance while battling rising COVID-19 infections and a
weakened economy.
His former deputy, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, has secured majority
support with the help of the same alliance to succeed Muhyiddin,
a lawmaker from his party has said.
An announcement on the appointment is likely after Friday's
meeting of the sultans, which began at about 2.30 p.m. (0630
GMT).
The king, who has ruled out elections because of the
pandemic, has the constitutional power to appoint a prime
minister he believes likely to command a majority.
If confirmed, Ismail Sabri's appointment will reclaim the
position for his party, the United Malays National Organisation
(UMNO), three years after an election loss over accusations of
graft in a multi-billion-dollar scandal at a state fund.
This week, the king urged leaders of the different political
parties to work together to tackle Malaysia's economic and
health woes.
The southeast Asian nation's "unending political turmoil"
has disrupted governance during the pandemic, the revered
monarch has said.
Malaysia has been in a state of political flux since the
defeat of the UMNO, which had governed for more than 60 years
since independence.
Mahathir Mohamad led the opposition to election victory for
the first time, but the alliance collapsed from infighting.
Muhyiddin then put together a coalition with parties that
had been defeated in the polls, including UMNO, but it, too,
proved fragile as UMNO balked at playing second fiddle.
Public anger has grown amid the politicking as COVID-19
infections spread at a record pace, despite extended lockdowns
and ramped-up vaccinations.
Malaysia saw a record number cases on Thursday, taking total
infections to nearly 1.49 million.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Mei Mei Chu and Liz Lee; Writing
by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and Clarence
Fernandez)