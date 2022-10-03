Malaysia's weakening ringgit not reflecting state of economy - cenbank

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The weakening Malaysian
ringgit, which is at its lowest since 1998, was not a
reflection of the state of the nation's economy, its central
bank governor said on Monday.
Bank Negara Governer Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the growth
in the Malaysian economy was robust, the labour market healthy
and the financial system resilient.
The Ringgit has lost 11.6% against the dollar so far this
year.
"Bank Negara Malaysia will ensure that our onshore foreign
exchange market remains liquid, so businesses can be assured
that all their foreign currency needs can be efficiently
fulfilled," she said in a speech.
The central bank's policy priority for Malaysia was to
sustain economic growth within an environment of price stability
and further strengthen economic fundamentals, she said.
"This will provide more enduring support for the ringgit
rather than resorting to capital controls or re-pegging," she
said, adding that pegging the Ringgit could create more harm to
the economy.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)