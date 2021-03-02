Malaysia says FDI inflows dropped 56% in 2020 to $3.4 bln

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's foreign direct
investment fell 56% to $3.4 billion in 2020, a government report
said on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit economic activity
globally and in the trade-reliant Southeast Asian nation.
Malaysia's economy contracted 5.6% last year, marking its
worst performance since a 7.4% fall in 1998 during the Asian
Financial Crisis.
Net foreign investment totalled 13.9 billion ringgit ($3.43
billion) in 2020, down from 31.7 billion ringgit the previous
year, according to a report published by the Malaysian
Investment Development Authority (MIDA).
"Malaysia’s lower net FDI inflows in 2020 is not necessarily
an unfavourable sign, when taking into consideration the global
investment landscape and the uncertainties that prevailed during
the year," MIDA said in its report.
Foreign investment flows hit negative territory in the third
quarter when they fell 0.8%, the first time since the fourth
quarter of 2009 in the aftermath of the U.S. subprime crisis,
according to the report.
Malaysia, however, saw gross foreign investment inflows rise
0.8% last year, MIDA said.
MIDA said the country brought in 64.2 billion ringgit worth
of approved foreign investments, primarily in the manufacturing
sector, in 2020.
In January, the United Nations Conference on Trade and
Development said in a report that foreign investment inflows in
Malaysia fell 68% last year, the worst rate in Southeast Asia.
($1 = 4.0520 ringgit)
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan
Editing by Ed Davies)