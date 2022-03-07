Log in
Malaysia says foreign workers for palm plantations to arrive in May, June

03/07/2022 | 11:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Workers plant oil palm seeds at a plantation in Slim River

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is expecting a new batch of foreign workers for palm oil plantations to arrive in the country in May and June, the minister of plantation industries and commodities Zuraida Kamaruddin said on Tuesday.

The workers are part of the previously approved entry of 32,000 workers for the palm oil industry, which is facing an acute labour shortage.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1543 End-of-day quote.34.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.35% 126.08 Delayed Quote.67.11%
WTI 0.26% 121.4 Delayed Quote.44.95%
HOT NEWS