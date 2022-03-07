Malaysia says foreign workers for palm plantations to arrive in May, June
03/07/2022 | 11:57pm EST
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is expecting a new batch of foreign workers for palm oil plantations to arrive in the country in May and June, the minister of plantation industries and commodities Zuraida Kamaruddin said on Tuesday.
The workers are part of the previously approved entry of 32,000 workers for the palm oil industry, which is facing an acute labour shortage.
