Malaysia says fresh stimulus to raise fiscal deficit to 6% in 2021 - report

03/18/2021 | 02:32am EDT
People wearing protective masks cross a street in front of Petronas Twin Towers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's finance minister on Thursday said this year's fiscal deficit will go up to 6% from the 5.4% initially forecast, according to a Bernama report, a day after the government announced 20 billion ringgit ($4.87 billion) in fresh stimulus.

Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the government also expects to see the country's statutory debt at 58.5% of gross domestic product this year, the national news agency reported.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Martin Petty)


