For now, the rollout will continue under state agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said in a press conference.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday said it will move to a dual network model for its 5G rollout after coverage reaches 80%.
