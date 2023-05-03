Malaysia says will move to dual network model for 5G after 80% coverage

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday said it will move to a dual network model for its 5G rollout after coverage reaches 80%.

For now, the rollout will continue under state agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said in a press conference. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)