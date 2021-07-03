Malaysia to ease coronavirus lockdowns in five states next week

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia will relax
coronavirus lockdowns next week in five states that have met the
government's indicators for lifting curbs, the security minister
said on Saturday.
The Southeast Asian country has been under a nationwide
lockdown since June 1 to rein in a surge of COVID-19 infections.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has said the government will
gradually open up the economy and social activities in four
phases, based on infection numbers, vaccination rates, and the
capacity of the healthcare system.
Curbs are to be partially lifted in the states of Kelantan,
Pahang, Perak, Perlis, and Terengganu on Monday as they have
achieved their targets for moving to the second phase of
lockdown, the minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, told reporters.
His comments came as stricter measures took effect on
Saturday in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, and the neighbouring
state of Selangor, which are among Malaysia's worst-hit regions.
Saturday's 6,658 new cases take Malaysia's tally of
infections to 772,607, while its death toll stands at 5,327.
