Malaysia to roll out new $9.7 billion stimulus package - PM
05/31/2021 | 09:27am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced an additional 40 billion ringgit ($9.70 billion) stimulus package, ahead of the imposition of stricter lockdown measures this week to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The package include a 5 billion ringgit fiscal injection, Muhyiddin said in a televised address. Malaysia's tighter curbs come into force on Tuesday.
($1 = 4.1220 ringgit)
