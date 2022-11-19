Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race

(Adds details on voter turnout)
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Malaysians were voting
on Saturday in a general election that may fail to end the
recent phase of political instability in the Southeast Asian
nation as polls have predicted no clear winner.
The alliance led by veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim
is forecast to take the most seats in parliament but fail to
reach the majority needed to form a government.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's ruling Barisan
coalition and another bloc led by former premier Muhyiddin
Yassin are other leading contenders. Muhyiddin's alliance was a
junior partner in Ismail's coalition government, and the two
could come together again to block Anwar.
Without a clear winner, political uncertainty could persist
as Malaysia faces slowing economic growth and rising inflation.
It has had three prime ministers in as many years, including
97-year-old Mahathir Mohamed, who ruled Malaysia for more than
two decades during two stints in power, and has roused himself
for one last fight, though he is not considered a leading
contender.
If Anwar clinches the top job, it would cap a remarkable
journey for a politician who in 25 years has gone from heir
apparent to the premiership to a political prisoner convicted of
sodomy to the country's leading opposition figure.
"Right now, I think things are looking good and we are
cautiously confident," Anwar told reporters after casting his
vote in the state of Penang.
Ismail said his coalition was targeting a simple majority,
but would be open to working with others if it failed to do so.
Malaysia's 21.1 million eligible voters, including 6 million
new ones, will choose 222 lawmakers for the lower house of
parliament. The race was fluid, with opinion polls showing
significant numbers of undecided voters in the days before the
vote.
Some 42% of voters had cast their ballots by noon (0500
GMT), the Election Commission said. That was on par with turnout
at the same time in the previous election in 2018, reflecting
the increase in voters, political analyst Bridget Welsh told
Reuters.
That was a "very good" turnout so far, said Welsh of the
University of Nottingham Malaysia, though she said it could
slow, with rain forecast in many parts of Malaysia later in the
day. "A higher turnout will favour Anwar's coalition."
ECONOMY, CORRUPTION
The top issues are the economy, along with corruption as
several leaders from the incumbent Barisan Nasional coalition
face graft accusations. Malaysians are also frustrated with the
political instability, seen as hampering development efforts.
"I hope there's a change in the government," Ismat Abdul
Rauf, a 64-year-old retiree, told Reuters. "There are many
issues that need to be addressed - the economy, the wealth of
the country, the people who did wrongdoing who are not being
prosecuted."
Anwar's bloc is multiethnic, while the other two prioritise
the interests of the ethnic-Malay Muslim majority. Muhyiddin's
bloc includes an Islamist party that has touted shariah law.
Opinion polls showed a lead for Anwar, whose more than two
decades as an opposition figure includes nine years in jail on
sodomy and corruption charges that he says were politically
motivated.
Independent pollster Merdeka Center forecast on Friday that
Anwar's reformist Pakatan Harapan coalition would take 82 seats
and Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional alliance 34, with 45 too
close to call.
The Barisan Nasional coalition of Prime Minister Ismail, who
called the early election hoping to win a stronger mandate, was
on course for 15 seats, Merdeka said, though other surveys
predict it could secure up to 51 seats.
Anwar was the top choice for prime minister at 33%, followed
by Muhyiddin at 26% and Ismail at 17% in the Merdeka survey.
Barisan, dominated by the United Malays National
Organisation, governed for 60 years, from independence until
2018, while Perikatan is a new bloc that has emerged as a strong
third force with Malay voters' backing.
Anwar was released from prison in 2018 after joining with
old foe Mahathir and Muhyiddin to defeat Barisan for the first
time in Malaysia's history, amid public anger at the government
over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.
That coalition collapsed after 22 months in power due to
infighting over a promise by Mahathir to hand the premiership to
Anwar. Muhyiddin briefly became premier, but his administration
collapsed last year, paving the way for Barisan's return to
power with Ismail at the helm.
