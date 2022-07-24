Malaysia warns of weaker Q3 palm oil prices as Indonesia scraps export levy

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil prices are likely to remain weak for most of the third quarter of this year, the country's commodities minister said on Monday, after rival producer Indonesia scrapped its export levy.

The average price for the third quarter is projected to range between 4,800 ringgit ($1,078.41) and 5,200 ringgit ($1,168.28) a tonne, Zuraida Kamaruddin said in a statement. Prices are expected to rise to 5,000-5,500 ringgit per tonne in the fourth quarter with the resumption of the export levy in the world's top producer Indonesia, she added. ($1 = 4.4510 ringgit) (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Ed Davies)