Malaysian Biodiesel Association forecasts higher 2022 biofuel output

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's biodiesel exports are expected to fall to 250,000 tonnes this year while production is expected to climb to 1.2 million tonnes, the Malaysian Biodiesel Association (MBA) said on Tuesday.

This compares with biodiesel exports of 300,000 tonnes and production of 1 million tonnes last year, MBA President U. R. Unnithan told an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Biodiesel blending in the world's second-largest palm oil producer is expected to be 950,000 tonnes this year, up from 700,000 tonnes in 2021, he said. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)