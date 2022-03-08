Malaysian Biodiesel Association forecasts higher 2022 biofuel output

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's biodiesel
exports are expected to fall to 250,000 tonnes this year while
production is expected to climb to 1.2 million tonnes, the
Malaysian Biodiesel Association (MBA) said on Tuesday.
This compares with biodiesel exports of 300,000 tonnes and
production of 1 million tonnes last year, MBA President U. R.
Unnithan told an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.
Biodiesel blending in the world's second-largest palm oil
producer is expected to be 950,000 tonnes this year, up from
700,000 tonnes in 2021, he said.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)