Malaysian Rating Berhad : MARC assigns final rating of AA-IS to The Holstein Milk Company's RM1.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah programme

05/21/2021 | 04:27am EDT
Posted Date: May 21, 2021
MARC has assigned a final rating of AA-IS to The Holstein Milk Company Sdn Bhd's (THMC) RM1.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme. The rating outlook is stable.The rating agency has reviewed the final documentation for the programme and is satisfied that the terms and conditions have not changed in any material way from the draft documentation on which the preliminary rating was based.For full details of the assigned rating, please see THMC's preliminary rating announcement on April 16, 2021. The complete analysis is provided in the Credit Analysis Report which is available on MARC's website at www.marconline.com.my.

Contacts:

Disclaimer

Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS