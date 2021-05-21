Malaysian Rating Berhad : MARC assigns final rating of AA-IS to The Holstein Milk Company's RM1.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah programme

Posted Date: May 21, 2021

MARC has assigned a final rating of AA- IS to The Holstein Milk Company Sdn Bhd's (THMC) RM1.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating agency has reviewed the final documentation for the programme and is satisfied that the terms and conditions have not changed in any material way from the draft documentation on which the preliminary rating was based.