Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysian economy swings back to growth as pandemic curbs ease

02/10/2022 | 11:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks cross a street in front of Petronas Twin Towers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter of last year, as coronavirus curbs were lifted and economic activity resumed.

Gross domestic product rose 3.6% in the October-December period, the central bank said on Friday, faster than the 3.3% rise forecast in a Reuters poll and up from a 4.5% decline in the previous quarter.

Malaysia's full-year economic performance expanded 3.1% in 2021, rebounding from the 5.6% drop in 2020, the country's worst annual performance since the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis.

The government said last year's economic performance was still below pre-pandemic levels in 2019 but recovery was expected to continue in line with improved global and domestic demand. The central bank is projecting 2022 growth of between 5.5%-6.5%.

Risks remain tilted to the downside, however, mainly due to COVID-19 developments, BNM Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus told a news conference.

"The key areas emanate from the resurgences of severe and vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variants of concerns that could lead to renewed containment measures globally and domestically, which would disrupt the economic recovery," she said.

Malaysia has seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks amid a spike in infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

However, the government has vowed not to reimpose lockdowns amid a ramped-up COVID-19 inoculation programme.

Nearly 80% of the country's 32 million population has received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while more than a third has received a booster.

Last month, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.75% to support continued recovery.

Nor Shamsiah said Malaysia's headline inflation is expected to remain moderate this year and denied speculation that Malaysia was experiencing signs of hyperinflation or stagflation.

"This inflation outlook, however, is still subject to the latest global commodity price developments and risk from supply-related disruptions," she said.

($1 = 4.1840 ringgit)

(Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aUK must do more to recoup billions of pounds of COVID fraud - lawmakers say
RE
12:17aIndian shares fall as U.S. data triggers foreign outflow worries
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:02aRate hike bets lend bid to the dollar
RE
02/10LAANET : Estonia welcomes UK´s decision to significantly strengthen NATO's deterrence in Estonia
PU
02/10Singapore set for 2022 budget surplus as COVID-19 costs recede, tax hike looms
RE
02/10Malaysian economy swings back to growth as pandemic curbs ease
RE
02/10Chinese Developers Rise on Signs of Support From Beijing
DJ
02/10Malaysia's Capital A eyes separate listing of aviation business
RE
02/10China stocks rise on strong credit growth; U.S. rate hike bets cap gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
2Explainer-The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should care
3Activist shareholder Quarz objects to terms of $3 bln Singapore REIT me..
4U.S. urges Canada to use federal powers to ease border protest disrupti..
5China stocks rise on strong credit growth; U.S. rate hike bets cap gain..

HOT NEWS