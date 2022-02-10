Malaysian economy swings back to growth as pandemic curbs ease

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy returned
to growth in the fourth quarter of last year, as coronavirus
curbs were lifted and economic activity resumed.
Gross domestic product rose 3.6% in the October-December
period, the central bank said on Friday, faster than the 3.3%
rise forecast in a Reuters poll and up from a 4.5% decline in
the previous quarter.
Malaysia's full-year economic performance expanded 3.1% in
2021, rebounding from the 5.6% drop in 2020, the country's worst
annual performance since the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis.
The government said last year's economic performance was
still below pre-pandemic levels in 2019 but recovery was
expected to continue in line with improved global and domestic
demand. The central bank is projecting 2022 growth of between
5.5%-6.5%.
Risks remain tilted to the downside, however, mainly due to
COVID-19 developments, BNM Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus told
a news conference.
"The key areas emanate from the resurgences of severe and
vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variants of concerns that could lead
to renewed containment measures globally and domestically, which
would disrupt the economic recovery," she said.
Malaysia has seen a resurgence https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysias-daily-covid-cases-hit-four-month-high-2022-02-05
in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks amid a spike in infections
caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the
coronavirus.
However, the government has vowed not to reimpose lockdowns
amid a ramped-up COVID-19 inoculation programme.
Nearly 80% of the country's 32 million population has
received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while more than
a third has received a booster.
Last month, the central bank left its key interest rate
unchanged https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/malaysia-cbank-holds-interest-rate-record-low-2022-01-20
at a record low of 1.75% to support continued recovery.
Nor Shamsiah said Malaysia's headline inflation is expected
to remain moderate this year and denied speculation that
Malaysia was experiencing signs of hyperinflation or
stagflation.
"This inflation outlook, however, is still subject to the
latest global commodity price developments and risk from
supply-related disruptions," she said.
($1 = 4.1840 ringgit)
(Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sam Holmes)