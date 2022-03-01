Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysian financier said he discussed 1MDB probe with Trump allies -testimony

03/01/2022 | 08:22pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traffic passes a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fugitive Malaysian financier said he won support from allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump for a possible settlement of a probe into the looting of funds from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, a former Goldman Sachs banker testified on Tuesday.

Tim Leissner offered a glimpse of what he had heard from financier Jho Low about the attempted deal, on the sixth day of his testimony at the trial of Roger Ng, another former Goldman banker. Ng, 49, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to launder money and violate an anti-bribery law.

Leissner, a former Goldman partner, said he had no independent verification of the information.

Leissner testified that Low, whom he described as the mastermind of the scheme, told him at a 2017 meeting that Low and his lawyers were in talks with the Trump administration about the potential for a multi-billion dollar deal that would spare several people from U.S. charges.

"Jho was quite comfortable and confident," Leissner said.

Low told Leissner he had met with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, in Beijing and had hired Chris Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey, as his lawyer with the promise of a $10 million fee if the settlement was successful, Leissner said.

Christie said he represented Low in civil forfeiture actions in California that resulted in Low surrendering $700 million to the U.S. Department of Justice. He said he never entered into an agreement to receive a fee if charges were dropped in exchange for payment to the U.S. government.

"There were never any discussions between me and any members of the Trump administration that the criminal investigation would be dropped or any charges against Mr. Low or anyone else dismissed in exchange for payment to the government," Christie said in a statement. "Nor was there any agreement for a legal success fee to me to negotiate such a result."

Kushner could not be reached for comment.

Low, who was indicted by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn in 2018, has not been arrested by U.S. or Malaysian authorities. Malaysia says Low is in China, which Beijing denies.

Prosecutors say Goldman helped 1MDB raise $6.5 billion, but that $4.5 billion of those funds were diverted to government officials, bankers and their associates. The bank in 2020 agreed to pay a $3 billion fine and have its Malaysia subsidiary plead guilty in U.S. court.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Richard Chang)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COHEN & COMPANY INC. -0.11% 14.4788 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
TIM S.A. 1.87% 13.61 Delayed Quote.3.50%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pUK starts urgent review of exposure to Russian gas and energy groups -FT
RE
02:49pTop U.S. Senate Republican signals support for Biden on Ukraine
RE
02:49pZELENSKIY TO RUSSIA : Stop bombs before talks
RE
02:45pBoE's Saunders says Ukraine impact on rate decisions unclear
RE
02:43pRussian oil trade in disarray over sanctions as prices blast through $100
RE
02:43pBiden administration recognizes states' highway spending role, Buttigieg says
RE
02:41pItaly's Eni to sell stake in Blue Stream pipeline co-owned with Gazprom
RE
02:41pFed's Bostic says Ukraine war has raised uncertainty for policy
RE
02:41pUkraine says 5 killed in Russian attack on Kyiv TV tower
RE
02:40pRussian ransomware attacks on Ukraine muted by leaks, insurance woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2FTSE 100 struggles for direction amid worsening Ukraine conflict
3Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
4Analyst recommendations: BAE, Berkshire Hathaway, Coinbase, JPMorgan, L..
5French Finance Minister to Discuss Russia Ties With TotalEnergies, Engi..

HOT NEWS