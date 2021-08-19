Malaysian palm oil exchange eyes night trading to drive growth

* Bursa Malaysia plans to boost business with night trading
* Palm oil traders/brokers say opportunity to align with
other
markets
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange (BMD) is aiming to ramp up participation in
its benchmark palm oil contract with the launch of night
trading, which traders say will align it with most global
markets that run nearly around the clock.
The BMD is set to launch after-hours trading in December for
its crude palm oil futures contract that is the global
benchmark for prices.
"We are one of the few exchanges that do not offer night
trading so far. It's about time that we do align our market
practices to our global investors in the correct manner," BMD
Chief Executive Officer Samuel Ho told Reuters in an interview.
The palm contract trades from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (0230 to
1000 GMT) with a two-hour break starting at 12:30 p.m. The night
trading session is set for 9:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (1300 to 1530
GMT).
That coincides with U.S. exchanges' opening hours as well as
London's closing hours, Ho said.
Night trading will increase market opportunities for hedgers
to effectively manage their risk exposure in volatile markets,
especially as commodity price risk exposure is highly impacted
by global developments in different time zones, he said.
The Chicago Board of Trade, which runs the benchmark soybean
oil contract, has an Asian trading session while China's
Dalian agriculture futures has night trading sessions for
several products, including its soybean oil and palm
oil contracts.
Global vegetable oil traders are awaiting the launch and
said it would offer a better price discovery mechanism.
"Keeping the Bursa Malaysia benchmark palm oil contract open
during the U.S. day trading session is helpful for price
discovery and risk management," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief
executive at India's leading vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group
in Mumbai.
However, early day trading could suffer, one Singapore-based
palm oil trader said.
"People will definitely trade the night session as BMD CPO
is a very liquid market...but we might see lower volumes the
next morning as some market participants would have covered at
night."
Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Malaysia-based
brokerage Pelindung Bestari said, "with the night trading we can
be more than an observer and hedge our risks."
