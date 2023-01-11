Malaysian urges palm oil producers to boost cooperation after EU rules

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday
called on countries producing palm oil to strengthen cooperation
following new European Union (EU) legislation aimed at reducing
the use of palm oil-based fuels.
The EU is a key palm oil importer but demand is expected
to fall significantly within the next 10 years due to a
renewable energy directive to phase out palm-based transport
fuels by 2030 over perceived links to deforestation.
The bloc last month agreed on a new law that prevents the
sale of commodities linked to deforestation in the 27-country
bloc, raising an outcry from top producers Indonesia and
Malaysia.
Malaysian Commodities minister Fadillah Yusof urged the
Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) - led by
Indonesia and Malaysia - to work together against the new
regulations and to combat "baseless allegations" made by the EU
and the United States about the sustainability of the edible
oil.
"This will mean that we will have to be more coordinated in
our efforts in conveying our stand and stance on policy matters
that will affect the socio-economic wellbeing of our respective
countries," Fadillah, who is also deputy Prime Minister, told a
seminar.
CPOPC had previously accused the EU of unfairly targeting
palm oil and creating trade barriers.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime
Minister Anwar Ibrahim this week agreed to "fight discrimination
against palm oil" and strengthen cooperation through CPOPC.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu
Editing by Ed Davies)