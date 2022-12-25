Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Maldives court finds former President Yameen guilty of corruption

12/25/2022 | 05:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Maldives President Abdulla Yameen attends a meeting in Beijing

MALE (Reuters) - The criminal court of Maldives on Sunday found the country's former president Abdulla Yameen guilty on corruption and money laundering charges related to receiving kickbacks from a private company.

The court said it expects to announce the sentence soon. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing.

Yameen, who lost power in 2018, was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5 million in 2019 for embezzling $1 million in state funds, which the prosecution said was acquired through the lease of resort development rights.

After his sentencing, Yameen was shifted to house arrest in 2020 but was freed months later.

Since his release, Yameen, the half-brother of former dictator Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, has returned to active politics with a campaign against Indian influence in Maldives, raising concerns in New Delhi.

Yameen is the declared presidential candidate for the Progressive Party of the Maldives for an election due in 2023.

Situated close to strategic shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, Maldives is a focal point for competition between India and China over influence in the region.

(Reporting by Mohamed Junayd; Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:23aParis shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor
RE
07:06aChina stages 'strike drills' around Taiwan, citing provocation
RE
06:58aNepal's ex-guerrilla chief set to become new prime minister
RE
06:57aChina must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says
RE
06:37aIsrael regulator awards licence to investors to set up new digital bank
RE
06:35aGhana again extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
RE
06:22aWorld is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
RE
06:00aWall St Week Ahead-Investors look for 'Santa Rally' after grim year in U.S. stocks
RE
05:47aPutin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
RE
05:40aGhana again extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for 'Santa Rally' after grim year in ..
2Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
3Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country - speaker
4Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
5China must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says

HOT NEWS