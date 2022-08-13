Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mali PM on 'forced rest', his office says

08/13/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali Prime Minister Choguel Maiga has been ordered by his doctor to rest after months of intense exertion, his office said on Saturday, while an adviser denied media reports that he had been hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

"After 14 months of working without a break, the prime minister, head of government, Choguel Kokalla Maiga was placed on forced rest by his doctor," his office said on its Facebook page.

"He will resume his activities next week, God-willing."

Paris-based Jeune Afrique magazine first reported that Maiga had suffered a stroke, citing sources close to him. An adviser to Maiga, reached by Reuters, denied this.

Mali's ruling junta named Maiga, a former opposition leader, as prime minister of the transitional government it leads in June of last year. The junta came to power in an August 2020 coup and has promised to organise democratic elections in 2024.

Maiga has been one of the government's most outspoken voices in repeated public rows with West African neighbours and international partners who have criticised its military cooperation with Russian mercenaries and repeated election delays.

Earlier on Saturday, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali announced it would resume troop rotations on Monday, one month after Malian authorities suspended them and accused foreign soldiers of entering the country without permission.

(Reporting by Fadimata Kontao; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.04% 475.25 Real-time Quote.-11.14%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.70% 180.5 Delayed Quote.-46.34%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.18% 156.88 Real-time Quote.-10.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pRushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran, says UK PM candidate Sunak
RE
05:43pMore cash needed to save Britons from destitution in energy crisis - PM contender Sunak
RE
05:37pRushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran, says UK PM candidate Sunak
RE
05:33pFour Latam nations back Castillo as Peru political crisis continues
RE
05:06pVeteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results
RE
04:14pUS tells India that Indian ship used to reroute Russian-linked fuel to New York
RE
04:09pRushdie attack suspect charged with attempted murder
RE
03:40pUkraine says it is targeting Russians shooting at, or from nuclear plant
RE
03:38pUK's Liz Truss 22 points ahead in race to be next PM -Opinium poll
RE
03:37pUK's Liz Truss 22 points ahead in race to be next PM -Opinium poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARMOUR Residential REIT : ARR Company Update
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE -WITH SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINED, SIZE OF…
3Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Earnings Releases 2Q22
4Green Automotive : Financial Statements as of June 30, 2022 and Decembe..
5Teaser: REFAP Cluster July 15, 2022

HOT NEWS