Mali budget forecasts 5.3% average annual economic growth for 2022-2024

06/26/2021 | 08:00am EDT
BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali's budget forecasts a 5.3% average annual economic growth for 2022-2024, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo,; writing Hereward Holland; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
