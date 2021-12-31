Log in
Mali conference recommends election delay of up to five years

12/31/2021 | 02:48am EST
Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of two military coups and new interim president, walks during his inauguration ceremony in Bamako

(Adds dropped word "be" in first paragraph)

BAMAKO (Reuters) - A conference in Mali charged with recommending a timetable for democratic elections following a military coup said on Thursday that polls scheduled for February should be delayed by between six months and five years in part because of security issues . 

Mali's transitional government initially agreed to hold elections in February 2022, 18 months after an army faction led by Colonel Assimi Goita overthrew President Boubacar Ibrahim Keita.

But it has made little progress, blaming disorganisation and a rash of Islamist violence in the north and centre.

ECOWAS, West Africa's main political and economic bloc, has imposed sanctions on the coup leaders as a result and has promised more if Mali does not produce a plan for February elections by Dec. 31.

The government has said it will take the recommendations of the National Refoundation Conference and decide on a new election calendar by the end of January.

A prolonged transition back to democracy could isolate Mali from its neighbours and from former colonial power France that has thousands of soldiers deployed there against insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

It could also undermine democracy in West and Central Africa where military coup leaders in Chad and Guinea are also under pressure to organise elections and give up power.

The proposed election timetable comes at a delicate time politically. France is reducing its military presence in the north while Russia has sent private military contractors to train Malian troops, a move Western powers worry is the beginning of a wider Russian deployment.

(Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS