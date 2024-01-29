BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali has formally notified the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of its decision to leave the bloc, which it announced on Sunday along with neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Mali's foreign ministry informed the ECOWAS Commission of its decision in a written notice dated Monday, which was seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Fadimata Kontao; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese)