Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mali orders suspension of U.N. peacekeeping mission rotations

07/14/2022 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: MINUSMA Chadian contingent play petanque in Kidal

DAKAR (Reuters) - Mali's military-led government said on Thursday it was temporarily suspending troop rotations by U.N. peacekeeping mission MINUSMA, days after arresting 49 soldiers from Ivory Coast who it said had arrived in the country without permission.

Mali's ruling junta, which seized power in an August 2020 coup, has repeatedly butted heads with many of its traditional partners following sanctions and condemnation over election delays and its security cooperation with Russian mercenaries.

When the U.N. Security Council renewed MINUSMA's mandate last month, Malian authorities vowed to defy U.N. calls to allow freedom of movement for peacekeepers to investigate human rights abuses.

The suspension of troop rotations for the nearly 12,000-strong mission will remain in place until Malian officials can organise a meeting with MINUSMA representatives to discuss coordination between the two sides, Mali's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Ivorian troops were arrested after arriving on Sunday at the capital Bamako's international airport. Mali's junta said the soldiers would be considered mercenaries and charged as such.

Ivory Coast says the soldiers were deployed as part of a security and logistics support contract signed with the mission in 2019 and that they were the eighth rotation sent to Mali under the convention.

A MINUSMA spokesman initially confirmed this information, but a U.N. spokesman in New York later said no Ivorian troops had been deployed under the convention.

Mali is struggling to rein in an Islamist insurgency, which took root after an uprising in 2012 and has since spread to neighbouring countries, killing thousands and displacing millions across West Africa's Sahel region.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross; editing by John Stonestreet and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pCanada cenbank governor macklem says inflation probably going to…
RE
12:17pJPMorgan, Morgan Stanley earnings bode badly for Wall Street dealmakers
RE
12:16pUK stocks slide over 1% on U.S. inflation scare, weak earnings
RE
12:11pFor love of mangroves, Florida man hauls 10 tons of trash from Keys
RE
12:08pTen years on, Draghi faces debt crisis words won't solve
RE
12:06pCanada's westjet airlines says check-in services nationwide hav…
RE
12:02pWheat futures fall for fourth straight day; corn, soybeans firm
RE
11:59aMali orders suspension of U.N. peacekeeping mission rotations
RE
11:57aHalf of Holocaust-related posts on Telegram deny or distort facts, U.N. says
RE
11:56aDNA tests show 13-year-old not behind wheel in fatal Texas -- NTSB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, American Express, Cisco, Glencore, Visa, ..
2Gorilla Technology Group Inc., a Global Leader in Edge Artificial Intel..
3Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of..
4Delta Air Lines announces June quarter 2022 profit
5THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS