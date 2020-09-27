Mali president names diplomat Moctar Ouane as interim prime minister

BAMAKO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Former foreign minister Moctar
Ouane was named as Mali's interim prime minister, state
television said on Sunday, a move likely to trigger the lifting
of sanctions imposed by the West Africa regional bloc in the
aftermath of the military coup last month.
A veteran diplomat, Ouane, 64, served as Mali's ambassador
to the United Nations in 1995-2002, and as foreign minister in
2004-2011. The bloc had demanded a civilian leader be installed
as a condition for lifting the sanctions.
Ouane's appointment comes two days after retired colonel Bah
Ndaw was sworn in as the country's president, and coup-leader
Colonel Assimi Goita as vice president.
The men will be tasked with overseeing an 18-month
transition back to civilian rule after the Aug. 18 overthrow of
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
