News

Latest News
Mali president names diplomat Moctar Ouane as interim prime minister

09/27/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

BAMAKO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Former foreign minister Moctar Ouane was named as Mali's interim prime minister, state television said on Sunday, a move likely to trigger the lifting of sanctions imposed by the West Africa regional bloc in the aftermath of the military coup last month.

A veteran diplomat, Ouane, 64, served as Mali's ambassador to the United Nations in 1995-2002, and as foreign minister in 2004-2011. The bloc had demanded a civilian leader be installed as a condition for lifting the sanctions.

Ouane's appointment comes two days after retired colonel Bah Ndaw was sworn in as the country's president, and coup-leader Colonel Assimi Goita as vice president.

The men will be tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after the Aug. 18 overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. (Reporting by Cheick Diouara and Tiemoko Diallo Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by Bate Felix)

