Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mali says Chad to send 1,000 additional troops as France backs off

12/18/2021 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali's foreign affairs ministry said that Chad plans to deploy 1,000 additional soldiers to Mali to reinforce its troops battling insurgents there, as France scales back its military presence in Africa's Sahel region.

Chadian soldiers make up nearly 1,400 of the United Nations' 13,000-troop peacekeeping force in north and central Mali, where an Islamist insurgency has flourished despite a nine-year effort by international armies to contain it.

The upcoming deployment will reinforce those and other Chadian troops as former colonial ruler France scales back its 5,000-strong regional counter-terrorism mission known as Barkhane, Mali's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

"The deployment is part of a bilateral framework at the request of the Government of Chad for reinforcing its contingent in Northern Mali following the reconfiguration of the Barkhane force," the ministry said in a statement.

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday cancelled a Dec. 20-21 trip to Mali to visit French troops due to France's deteriorating health situation amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Chad deployed some 1,000 soldiers to the tri-border region of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali in February to reinforce national armies after France first publicly mulled reducing it's regional presence.

France plans to withdraw nearly half of its contingent by 2023, moving more assets to Niger, and encouraging other European special forces to work alongside local armies.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12aS.African court to hear ex-president Zuma's plea to appeal parole ruling on Tuesday
RE
07:54aTaiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition
RE
07:51aCricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
RE
07:40aWANG YI : China Welcomes and is Open to All Cooperation Initiatives that are Truly Beneficial to Boosting Economic Growth, Improving People's Well-being and Advancing Social Progress
PU
07:40aWANG YI : Experience Once Again Shows BRI Cooperation is a Road of Hope, a Road of Development, a Road of Opportunity, and a Green Road
PU
07:36aPhilippines' election agency rejects bid to disqualify Marcos Jr
RE
07:20aThe Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation Releases Report on the Findings and Recommendations in 2019 and 2020
PU
07:20aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Attends the Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation
PU
07:01aEarthquake hits northern Italy, no injuries reported
RE
06:57aTelecom Italia's former CEO steps down from company board
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
2Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
3Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
4Telecom Italia's former CEO steps down from company board
5Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airlin..

HOT NEWS