Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mali says it has defaulted on bonds, blames sanctions

02/02/2022 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali has defaulted on bonds worth 2.7 billion CFA francs ($4.67 million), its finance ministry said on Wednesday, blaming sanctions imposed by West Africa's regional bloc and central bank.

The ECOWAS group of nations announced measures on Jan. 9 including the freezing of Malian state assets in member countries' commercial banks and the suspension of non-essential financial transactions, in response to a decision by the military junta that seized power in 2020 to delay elections.

The regional monetary union UEMOA also imposed sanctions, instructing all financial institutions under its umbrella to suspend Mali with immediate effect, severing Mali's access to regional financial markets.

"Because of these restrictions and despite having sufficient reserves in its treasury, the central bank did not proceed to meet the bond repayment scheduled for Jan. 28," the ministry said, adding that Mali would pay its debts as soon as the restrictions were lifted.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aA year on, GameStop champion Roaring Kitty is quiet - yet much richer
RE
06:42aMeta in focus after strong report by Alphabet boosts confidence
RE
06:40aGerman government bond yields rise as euro zone inflation hits record
RE
06:37aGold holds near key level on support from weaker dollar
RE
06:36aHomebuilder DR Horton first-quarter profit jumps
RE
06:36aBrazil's BRF raises $1 bln in discounted share sale
RE
06:36aSix killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau, president sees link to drugs
RE
06:35aSouth Africa's Metier Private Equity to merge with Catalyst
RE
06:33aAzerion NV lists in Amsterdam after SPAC deal, valued at over $1.8 billion
RE
06:32aMali says it has defaulted on bonds, blames sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
3How to invest for inflationary times
4Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit
5Strong year end: TeamViewer records 19% billings growth and announces s..

HOT NEWS