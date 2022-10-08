'Malicious and targeted' sabotage halts rail traffic in northern Germany

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Cables vital for the rail
network were intentionally cut in two places causing a near
three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany on
Saturday morning, in what authorities called an act of sabotage
without identifying who might be responsible.
The federal police are investigating the incident, Interior
Minister Nancy Faeser said, adding the motive for it was
unclear.
The disruption raised alarm bells after NATO and the
European Union last month stressed the need to protect critical
infrastructure after what they called acts of sabotage on the
Nord Stream gas pipelines.
"It is clear that this was a targeted and malicious action,"
Transport Minister Volker Wissing told a news conference.
A security source said there were a variety of possible
causes, ranging from cable theft - which is frequent - to a
targeted attack.
Omid Nouripour, leader of the Greens party, which is part of
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's federal coalition, said anyone who
attacked the country's critical infrastructure would receive a
"decisive response".
"We will not be intimidated," he wrote on Twitter.
CHAOS BEFORE ELECTION DAY
"Due to sabotage on cables that are indispensable for rail
traffic, Deutsche Bahn had to stop rail traffic in the north
this morning for nearly three hours," the state rail operator
said in a statement.
Deutsche Bahn (DB) had earlier blamed the network disruption
on a technical problem with radio communications. Spiegel
magazine said the communications system was down at around 6:40
a.m. (0440 GMT). At 11:06 a.m, DB tweeted that traffic had been
restored, but warned of continued train cancellations and
delays.
The disruption affected rail services through the states of
Lower Saxony and Schlewsig-Holstein as well as the city states
of Bremen and Hamburg, with a knock-on effect to international
rail journeys to Denmark and the Netherlands.
They came the day before a state election in Lower Saxony
where Scholz's Social Democrats are on track to retain power and
the Greens are seen doubling their share of the vote, according
to polls.
Queues rapidly built up at mainline stations including
Berlin and Hanover as departure boards showed many services
being delayed or canceled.
