  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

'Malicious' sabotage disrupts German rail traffic

10/08/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
STORY: Authorities say sabotage is to blame for the crowds of passengers left stranded after all rail traffic in northern Germany came to a near three-hour halt, Saturday.

Cables vital for the rail network were intentionally cut in two places, in what authorities called an act of sabotage without identifying who might be responsible.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing told reporters (quote) "It is clear that this is a targeted and malicious action. That is why criminal investigations are being conducted. The background to this crime is not yet known."

The rail disruption - which also had an effect on international rail journeys to Denmark and the Netherlands - rang alarm bells after NATO and the European Union last month stressed the need to protect critical infrastructure... after what they called acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS