Maloney Highlights Second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, Encourages Hudson Valley Farmers to Apply

09/22/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

Applications reopen this week and close December 11, 2020

Newburgh, NY - Today, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18) responded to the introduction of the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is urging Hudson Valley farmers who have not yet accessed the CFAP program to apply.

'While there's still a lot more work to be done, this program can be a lifeline for Hudson Valley farmers who have been hit especially hard by this pandemic and the economic crisis it created. Changes to the second round of this program will make it easier to access these funds and help commodity growers in the black dirt region get the assistance they need to stay in business,' said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a member of the House Agriculture Committee. 'This iteration of CFAP shows progress, but it remains critical that all our farmers get a fair shot at this relief funding - including specialty crop producers. As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, I will carefully track the rollout of this program and keep fighting in Washington to give every Hudson Valley farmer a fair deal.'

On Friday, the USDA announced an additional $14 billion will be made available to farmers impacted by the coronavirus. The second round of funding will expand the eligible commodities for the program. More information on eligibility can be found here. Applications for the CFAP reopened this week and will close December 11, 2020.

Farmers and agricultural producers who have suffered a decline in business due to the pandemic, and who have faced additional, unexpected costs as a result of decreased demand for fresh products, are eligible for this program. There is no cost to apply for the program.

This program was made possible through the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Rep. Maloney helped pass in March.

Farmers should apply for the CFAP through their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office. More information and application paperwork can be found by visiting www.farmers.gov/CFAP.

Farm Service Agency - Orange County

Middletown Service Center
225 Dolson Ave. #1A
Middletown, NY
845-343-1872

Farm Service Agency - Dutchess, Westchester & Putnam Counties

2715 Route 44
Millbrook, NY
845-677-3952

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is a member of the House of Representatives' Committee on Agriculture, as well as the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

-30-

