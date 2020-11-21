Malta appoints new finance minister

VALLETTA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Economist Clyde Caruana was
appointed finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle by Maltese
Prime Minister Robert Abela on Saturday evening.
Caruana served as chairman of the government’s jobs agency
and lectured economics at the University of Malta before
becoming Abela’s chief of staff in January. He was co-opted to
parliament in November.
He succeeds Edward Scicluna, who resigned on Thursday to
become governor of the Central Bank of Malta.
Caruana faces an uphill task to return state finances to
surplus after they were knocked into the red by the economic
consequences of COVID-19. The Mediterranean island had
registered a surplus for several years.
Abela on Saturday also announced that former MEP Miriam
Dalli is being appointed minister of energy and enterprise.
(Reporting by Christopher Scicluna, editing by Louise Heavens)