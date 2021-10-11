Malta plans to halve its budget deficit in 2022 -minister

VALLETTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Malta expects to halve its
budget deficit to 5.6% of GDP next year as the economy picks up
following the COVID pandemic, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana
said on Monday as he unveiled the Mediterranean island's 2022
budget.
The economy is expected to grow 6.5% in 2022 after a
predicted rise of 4.8% this year. Output shrank 8.3% in 2020,
hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, like most EU nations.
The 2021 deficit is seen at 11.1%.
Caruana said Malta was the only EU country that had managed
to keep its labour market intact despite the pandemic, reducing
unemployment and cutting the number of inactive persons.
Unemployment was 3.6% in 2019 and 3.2% in August this year.
The employment rate was 76.8% in 2019 and 77.3% this year.
He said the government was not planning any new taxes, but
would clamp down on overdue tax returns. He also announced
incentives to encourage businesses to grow, a tax cut on
part-time work and an increase in state pensions.
In addition, he said the island's bus service will be free
for all local residents from October 2022.
(Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Crispian Balmer)