Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malta plans to halve its budget deficit in 2022 -minister

10/11/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VALLETTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Malta expects to halve its budget deficit to 5.6% of GDP next year as the economy picks up following the COVID pandemic, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said on Monday as he unveiled the Mediterranean island's 2022 budget.

The economy is expected to grow 6.5% in 2022 after a predicted rise of 4.8% this year. Output shrank 8.3% in 2020, hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, like most EU nations.

The 2021 deficit is seen at 11.1%.

Caruana said Malta was the only EU country that had managed to keep its labour market intact despite the pandemic, reducing unemployment and cutting the number of inactive persons.

Unemployment was 3.6% in 2019 and 3.2% in August this year. The employment rate was 76.8% in 2019 and 77.3% this year.

He said the government was not planning any new taxes, but would clamp down on overdue tax returns. He also announced incentives to encourage businesses to grow, a tax cut on part-time work and an increase in state pensions.

In addition, he said the island's bus service will be free for all local residents from October 2022. (Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57pUkrainian bank chief dismissed, put under house arrest after scuffle with journalists
RE
02:55pSoybean futures fall as traders anticipate bearish U.S. production report
RE
02:52pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Industrialization, Manufacturing and Regional Value-Chains top the agenda at the twenty-seventy Session of the ICSOE being hosted by Malawi
PU
02:44pWall Street slips as caution rises over earnings; financials down
RE
02:44pWall Street slips as caution rises over earnings; financials down
RE
02:43pChina's bond markets slump again as new Evergrande deadline passes
RE
02:43pEU to study joint natural gas buying to protect against price surges -draft
RE
02:41pElliott urges REIT Healthcare Trust of America to explore sale
RE
02:39pVC DAILY : Family Offices Increase Venture Investing
DJ
02:33pXi Jinping inspects ties between Chinese financial companies and private firms - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
3Surging oil prices lift U.S. material, energy stocks; Yen wilts
4ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS