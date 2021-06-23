Malta says it has been greylisted by financial crimes watchdog

VALLETTA, June 23 (Reuters) - Malta has been put on a grey
list by the world's money laundering and terrorist financing
watchdog (FATF), Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Wednesday.
Speaking at news conference, Abela said he thought the
decision was "unjust" and promised to push ahead with financial
reforms to help tackle money laundering and prevent the funding
of international terrorism.
The decision by the inter-governmental Financial Action Task
Force could severely hurt Malta's fast growing financial and
gaming sectors, which account for almost a fifth of the
Mediterranean island's economy.
