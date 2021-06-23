Log in
Malta says it has been greylisted by financial crimes watchdog

06/23/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
VALLETTA, June 23 (Reuters) - Malta has been put on a grey list by the world's money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog (FATF), Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Wednesday.

Speaking at news conference, Abela said he thought the decision was "unjust" and promised to push ahead with financial reforms to help tackle money laundering and prevent the funding of international terrorism.

The decision by the inter-governmental Financial Action Task Force could severely hurt Malta's fast growing financial and gaming sectors, which account for almost a fifth of the Mediterranean island's economy. (Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2021
