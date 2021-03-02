Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Man Group lifts dividend as assets hit record high

03/02/2021 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group on Tuesday posted a slide in its 2020 core pretax profit, but raised its total dividend by 8% as funds under management touched a record high.

The company said core pretax profit fell to $284 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from $384 million, due to a fall in fee income.

Funds under management reached $123.6 billion at the end of 2020 from $117.7 billion a year earlier, driven by gains in its alternative strategies, where assets rose by 8% to hit $77.2 billion.

The firm's long-only strategies dived during the early months of the pandemic, but recovered during the market rally at the end of 2020 to finish marginally up for the year as a whole at $46.4 billion.

The company raised its total dividend to 10.6 cents per share from 9.8 cents.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49aUK house price growth picks up unexpectedly in February - Nationwide
RE
02:48aBritain's Travis Perkins restarts Wickes demerger process
RE
02:48aJapan lower house approves record budget, more COVID measures under discussion
RE
02:46aChinese fintech platforms expected to meet capital requirements within 2 years - regulator
RE
02:44aMan Group lifts dividend as assets hit record high
RE
02:40aMEN ACCUSED OF AIDING GHOSN ESCAPE ARRIVE IN JAPAN AFTER EXTRADITION : Tv
RE
02:39aBANK OF CENTRAL AFRICAN STATES  : 02/03/2021 Announcement issuance of Fungible Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cameroon - 3rd of March 2021 session
PU
02:37aMalaysia's central bank seen holding key rate as infections slow, COVID-19 vaccination starts
RE
02:37aGerman retail sales tumble in January as lockdown bites
RE
02:34aBrexodus from City of London to the EU slows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares fall amid China's asset-bubble warning
2To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
3Huawei CFO's lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes
4LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call Letter to Shareholders
5SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : MINING MAGNETS: Arctic island finds green power can be a curse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ