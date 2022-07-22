Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Man accused of impersonating U.S. agent to plead guilty, court filing says

07/22/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man accused of posing as an agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and lavishing gifts on the Secret Service will plead guilty, according to a court filing on Friday.

Arian "Ari" Taherzadeh, 40, was arrested in April and had earlier pleaded not guilty in a virtual hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

He will plead guilty at a hearing on Aug. 1, according to the latest filing, which said a change of plea hearing was set for Aug. 1 "upon request of the parties."

Another man, Haider Ali, 35, was also arrested in April for the same accusations.

Taherzadeh and Ali, 35, were arrested two days after four Secret Service agents were placed on leave for allegedly accepting gifts including iPhones and rent-free apartments at a luxury complex in Washington.

In a search of apartments leased under the name of Taherzadeh's company, U.S. Special Police LLC, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) uncovered a swath of evidence including firearms, surveillance equipment, hard drives, law enforcement gear and equipment for making identity cards.

In addition to facing charges for impersonating federal agents, the two men were also charged with the unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

The FBI had said that Taherzadeh and Ali posed not only as agents with the Department of Homeland Security, but also impersonated employees from the Justice Department and the Office of Personnel Management.

They also offered gifts or favors to employees of other federal agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Defense, the agency said.

Court records show that Taherzadeh racked up more than $1 million in debt for unpaid rent from apartment complexes, luxury cars, VIP box seats at Capital One Arena, and a sponsorship deal with the company that owns several of Washington's professional sports teams.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

By Sarah N. Lynch and Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44pRogers, shaw oppose any proposed modification to scheduled proce…
RE
01:40pRogers, shaw oppose canada competition commissioner’s request to…
RE
01:38pUkrainian power firm Ukrenergo to assess liability options for Green Notes
RE
01:32pNervous bond investors batten down the hatches ahead of Fed meeting
RE
01:29pU.S. to push Russia to fulfill Ukraine grain deal, calls out China for stockpiling
RE
01:21pUkraine's Zelenskiy says cease-fire with Russia, without reclaiming lost lands, will only prolong war - WSJ
RE
01:21pUkraine's zelenskiy says an even more urgent need is air-defense…
RE
01:19pEU sanctions tweak to unblock Russian oil deals with third countries
RE
01:19pZelenskiy says western supplies of himars, while making a materi…
RE
01:18pUkraine's zelenskiy says "the society believes that all the terr…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
3Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
4Lonza Confident on 2022 Goals as 1st Half Sales Book Healthy Rise
5Germany's Uniper gets 15 billion eur state bail-out to avert collapse

HOT NEWS