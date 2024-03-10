Police said the incident had occurred in the early hours of Saturday (March 9) morning.
Buckingham Palace said no member of the royal family was resident at the time of the incident and repairs to the gates were underway.
STORY: Grainy images on social media showed a car at the front gates of the palace. British media quoted a witness as saying they had heard "a loud bang".
