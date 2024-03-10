LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday a man had been arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace in central London.

Grainy images on social media showed a car at the front gates of the palace. British media quoted a witness as saying they had heard "a loud bang".

Police said the incident had occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital. There were no reports of any injuries," London police said in a statement. "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

Buckingham Palace said no member of the royal family was resident at the time of the incident and repairs to the gates were underway.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Sharon Singleton)