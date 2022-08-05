Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Man arrested for driving drunk through New Mexico parade

08/05/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated through a Native American parade in New Mexico on Thursday evening, injuring multiple people, according to a media report and police.

Jeff Irving was driving with a revoked license due to a previous driving-while-intoxicated offense and faces several charges related to Thursday's incident, which took place in Gallup, news station KOB 4 reported, citing a criminal complaint against the suspect.

Among those injured in the incident were two Gallup police officers, New Mexico State Police said in a tweet.

Police did not say whether they suspected the driver of intentionally running into people or whether they think he was impaired and unaware they were there. Videos taken by bystanders showed a large brown sports utility vehicle drive at high speed through the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial parade as dancers and onlookers scattered.

Police and city officials did not immediately respond to request for additional comment.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Andrew Hay


© Reuters 2022
