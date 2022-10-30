Advanced search
Man attacks UK border force centre, kills himself - Reuters eyewitness

10/30/2022 | 07:45am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs at a new British immigration border force centre in Dover, England, and then committed suicide, according to a Reuters photographer present there.

(Reporting by Peter Nicholls in Dover, writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS