Man bikes solo from coast to coast to raise awareness for colon cancer

Minneapolis, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tues., Nov. 30, Michigan photojournalist Dave Klein embarked on a 3,205 mile solo cycling journey to raise awareness and funds for the Colon Cancer Coalition. He rides unsupported from Los Angeles to St. Augustine, Fla. on two wheels, in honor of a close family friend with a stage IV diagnosis. “I’ve always wanted to ride a bicycle cross-country,” Klein remarks warmly. “[This year, I thought] why not turn it into a mission with a purpose?”



Klein, an avid cyclist, has been planning the trip for 18 months after a delayed launch due to COVID restrictions along the route. Now more than 1,600 miles into his journey, Klein has ridden through the deserts of Arizona, the Rocky Mountains in New Mexico, and along miles of icy highways aided by truck drivers and random passersby. He is currently battling windy stretches of Texas with nothing but acres of ranch land, long horn cattle and the hospitality of the ranchers he befriends along the way.



“I’m looking forward to who I am going to meet,” Klein reported before the ride began. “This is one of the most enriching opportunities to relate with people one-on-one.”

In videos and photos documenting his expansive adventure on Instagram (@positivepedals), Klein proudly touts a “✓ ur :” flag from the Colon Cancer Coalition. The flag serves as encouragement for others to “check your colon,” a reminder that regular cancer screenings can effectively catch and treat 90% of colorectal cancer cases.

Klein rides in honor of his friend Donna, a stage IV colon cancer patient he describes as infinitely positive. His fundraiser page can be found at: https://donate.coloncancercoalition.org/diyfr/PowerofPedals.

Klein is currently pedaling through Texas and expects to keep to a rough itinerary (dates subject to change):

Jan. 21 Baton Rouge, La.

Jan. 21/22 New Orleans

Jan. 26 Mobile, Ala.

Jan. 29 Tallahassee, Fla.

Feb. 1 St Augustine/Jacksonville, Fla.

Follow along on his journey using #TourWithDave on Instagram.

COLORECTAL CANCER FACTS

Colorectal cancer is the nation’s No. 2 cancer killer, but it is up to 95% preventable with on-time screening.

1 in 24 Americans will be diagnosed with colon or rectal (colorectal) cancer during their lifetime.

The American Cancer Society estimates 149,500 Americans were diagnosed in 2021, and 52,980 lost their life to this disease.

51% of adults 50-54 have not been screened.

Colonoscopy screening can prevent colorectal cancer, but there are several screening options, talk to a doctor to find the best test for you.

1 in 5 colorectal cancer patients are 20-54 years old.

Adults born in the 1990s have 2x the risk of colon and 4x the risk of rectal cancer than those born in 1950.

By 2030, colorectal cancer is projected to be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in adults under 50.

About the Colon Cancer Coalition

The Colon Cancer Coalition is based in Minnesota and dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness of colorectal cancer. The organization’s signature Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® event series are volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. Annually the Colon Cancer Coalition distributes over $1 million dollars to local communities to build and sustain programs promoting early prevention, screening, and research, as well as patient support efforts for those living with this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal and colonoscopy a part of the everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.

Attachments

Maggie Sotos Colon Cancer Coalition 507-993-8768 maggie@coloncancercoalition.org