Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Man convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to be sentenced

09/15/2022 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nipsey Hussle murder trial in Los Angeles, California

(Reuters) - A California man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle, will face a judge on Thursday to learn if he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

In July, a Los Angeles County jury convicted Eric Ronald Holder, 32, in the killing of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in south Los Angeles.

Holder shot Hussle at least 10 times following a chance meeting on a Sunday afternoon in March 2019 in the neighborhood where they both grew up. After a brief conversation, Holder left and returned about 10 minutes later and opened fire, killing Hussle and wounding two bystanders.

Public defender Aaron Jansen acknowledged that Holder killed Hussle but argued that the defendant should not be convicted of first-degree murder because the attack was not premeditated.

Jansen said Holder had acted in "the heat of passion" after Hussle told him there were rumors of him "snitching" to police, which he considered a serious offense. Holder did not testify during the trial.

Holder also was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for wounding two bystanders in the incident.

While known professionally as Hussle - stylized as Hu$$le - he was born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, and was 33 when he died. He was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hussle became known for his numerous mixtapes, including his "Bullets Ain't Got No Name" series.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Rich McKay


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:11aU.S. tech-focused hedge funds brace for heavy losses amid market slide
RE
11:08aINDIA BONDS-Benchmark 10-yr bond yield posts steepest rise in six weeks on rate hike fears
RE
11:08aINDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee weakens as oil companies soak up dollars
RE
11:06aMan convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to be sentenced
RE
11:04aExplainer-What election deniers could do in 2024 if they win U.S. November midterms
RE
11:03aAFRICA CDC HEAD : COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates
RE
11:03aBig Divides
RE
11:02aGerman govt considers taking Schwedt refinery under state control - Spiegel
RE
11:02aAlongside govt stake, a trusteeship is also possible - spiegel…
RE
11:01aGerman govt seeking to take rosneft refinery under state control…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2Quantafuel ASA | Company presentation
3Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales bo..
4INDIA RUPEE-Rupee slips tracking higher Treasury yields; Fed meet next ..
5New rotor for the energy transition: Nordex Group presents the N175/6.X

HOT NEWS