Man in custody over alleged links to Nice knife attacker - judicial source

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A 47-year-old man has been taken
into custody on suspicion of having been in contact with the
perpetrator of Thursday's deadly knife attack in Nice, a
judicial source said.
On Thursday, a knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu
Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other
people in a church in the French city before being shot by
police and taken away.
The source said the 47-year-old suspected of having been in
contact with the attacker had been detained late on Thursday
evening, confirming an earlier report on BFM TV.
France's chief anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-Francois
Ricard said the man suspected of carrying out the attack was a
Tunisian, born in 1999, who had arrived in Europe on Sept. 20 in
Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia that is a major
landing point for migrants from Africa.
A Tunisian security source and a French police source named
the suspected attacker as Brahim Aouissaoui.
Ricard said the suspected attacker had entered the city by
train early on Thursday morning.
