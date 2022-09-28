Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Man killed in shoot-out during Belgian raids targeting far right

09/28/2022 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A man was killed in a shoot-out with police in Belgium on Wednesday during raids into far-right sympathisers suspected of planning an attack and illegally possessing arms.

Police carried out raids at around 10 addresses mostly in the northern port city of Antwerp, federal prosecutors said. At one, an exchange of fire resulted in the death of a man inside.

Investigators discovered a large number of firearms and ammunition, a spokesperson for federal prosecutors said, adding that the raids were linked to an investigation into preparations for a terrorist attack and illegal arms possession.

"Some of the people are suspected of being close to the extreme right," the spokesperson said, declining to say how many people had been detained or to give further details about the attack planning.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Marine Strauss and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37aGhana negotiations with IMF to be fast-tracked : finance minister
RE
07:37aTrans-Adriatic pipeline now Italy's second gas supplier after Algeria - MD
RE
07:35aWider Image: In Mexico, more loved ones go missing. Their families keep searching
RE
07:34aChina will push forward policy implementation in Q4 - state media cites premier
RE
07:32aGreen gold: Mexican avocados, beloved in U.S., fuel multi-billion dollar market
RE
07:32aMan killed in shoot-out during Belgian raids targeting far right
RE
07:32aSome 349,000 still without power in Puerto Rico after Fiona
RE
07:30aStrike action, outages in France's refined product sector
RE
07:30aU.S. boutique bank Raine expands in Southeast Asia, bets on media and tech
RE
07:29aNorway beefs up security across oil and gas sector
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Norway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
3Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters - Bloomb..
4Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline
5Santander to Launch New Share-Buyback Program; Declares Interim Dividen..

HOT NEWS