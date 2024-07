BERLIN (Reuters) -A man killed himself and two others in an attack on Sunday in a home in Lautlingen, a village in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, according to local police.

Two women were severely injured in the attack, which was first reported by newspaper Bild.

The wider public was not at risk, the police said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, additional reporting by Gabriele Sajonz and Tilman Blasshofer, editing by Thomas Seythal)