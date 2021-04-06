Log in
Man pleads guilty in NY to money laundering charge linked to PetroEcuador

04/06/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in New York to a money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with what prosecutors called a scheme to bribe Ecuadorean government officials to win business from state-controlled oil company PetroEcuador.

Raymond Kohut, 68, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Eric Vitaliano in Brooklyn.

Kohut, who said he is not a U.S. citizen, faces up to a 20 years in prison, and agreed to a $2.2 million criminal forfeiture.

Mark Bini, a prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice, said Kohut had worked for a European energy trading company with U.S. subsidiaries, and along with others was part of a bribery and money laundering conspiracy to pay $22 million in bribes to the Ecuadorean officials.

Kohut told the judge he worked in the Bahamas for the trading company as an employee and independent contractor, and that the bribes related to the purchase of oil products.

"I know what I was doing was wrong and illegal," he said.

Lawyers for Kohut did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the plea hearing.

The Justice Department has had a long-running probe into bribery and money laundering involving PetroEcuador.

It has prosecuted former PetroEcuador officials who received and concealed bribes, businessmen and contractors who paid the bribes, and intermediaries who used U.S. and offshore companies and bank accounts to facilitate the bribes. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
