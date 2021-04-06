Man pleads guilty in NY to money laundering charge linked to PetroEcuador

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - A man pleaded guilty on
Tuesday in New York to a money laundering conspiracy charge in
connection with what prosecutors called a scheme to bribe
Ecuadorean government officials to win business from
state-controlled oil company PetroEcuador.
Raymond Kohut, 68, entered his plea before U.S. District
Judge Eric Vitaliano in Brooklyn.
Kohut, who said he is not a U.S. citizen, faces up to a 20
years in prison, and agreed to a $2.2 million criminal
forfeiture.
Mark Bini, a prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice,
said Kohut had worked for a European energy trading company with
U.S. subsidiaries, and along with others was part of a bribery
and money laundering conspiracy to pay $22 million in bribes to
the Ecuadorean officials.
Kohut told the judge he worked in the Bahamas for the
trading company as an employee and independent contractor, and
that the bribes related to the purchase of oil products.
"I know what I was doing was wrong and illegal," he said.
Lawyers for Kohut did not immediately respond to requests
for comment after the plea hearing.
The Justice Department has had a long-running probe into
bribery and money laundering involving PetroEcuador.
It has prosecuted former PetroEcuador officials who received
and concealed bribes, businessmen and contractors who paid the
bribes, and intermediaries who used U.S. and offshore companies
and bank accounts to facilitate the bribes.
