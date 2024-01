STORY: Nick Lupton told Reuters the project took more than half year to complete.

Lupton finished building the flood defence wall in September last year, with its first test quickly arising when flooding hit Worcester in October.

The most recent bout of floods in the area is the barrier's second test. Lupton says its some of the highest water levels that he's ever experienced.

"It's been a very good test in in many ways...and it's it's stood up to that quite easily," he said.