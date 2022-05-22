Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Man shot dead on New York City subway in latest random attack

05/22/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A commuter walks through the 42nd Street Bryant Park subway station during what is typically rush hour, but is largely empty due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) forcing large numbers of people to stay home in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - A 48-year-old man was shot in the chest while riding on a New York City subway car on Sunday in what appeared to be the latest in a series of random attacks in the city's transit system.

The unidentified gunman fled when the train pulled into a station in Manhattan and remained at large on Sunday evening, Kenneth Corey, NYPD chief of department, said at a news briefing.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range as the train was crossing the Manhattan Bridge," Corey said.

The gunman, described only as a heavy-set, "dark-skinned" man with a beard wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweat pants, fled when the train pulled into the next station, Corey said.

The suspect and the victim did not appear to know each other and had not interacted prior to the gunfire, police said. The victim, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at Bellvue Hospital.

New York City has seen a rise in violence, accompanied by a series of random attacks on subway system riders.

The transit violence has included passengers pushed onto the tracks from platforms, including a Manhattan woman whose murder was seen as part of a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

On April 12, a gunman set off two smoke bombs and opened fire in a New York City subway car, wounding more than 20 people. A suspect identified as 62-year-old Frank James was taken into custody the following day.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Dan Whitcomb


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pCanadian Pacific freight train carrying potash derails in Alberta, no injuries reported
RE
05:58pSevered head of missing Nigerian lawmaker found in park -police
RE
05:40pN.Korea's fever cases under 200,000 for 2nd day amid silence on aid offer
RE
05:39pRevolutionary Guards say colonel assassinated in Tehran
RE
05:18pHSBC suspends banker after climate risk comments-FT
RE
05:17pUkraine top of the agenda in Davos as business leaders gather
RE
05:17pUkraine top of the agenda in Davos as business leaders gather
RE
05:17pBoris Johnson discussed Russia's blockade of Odesa with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
RE
05:06pFirst baby formula shipment, enough for thousands of U.S. infants, arrives from Europe
RE
04:59pUnloved since Fukushima, uranium is hot again for miners
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siemens Energy launches $4.3 billion bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa s..
2Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
3Saudi Arabia's Alwaleed sells $1.5 bln stake in Kingdom Holding to PIF
4Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
5Leoni AG: Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed ..

HOT NEWS