STORY: CCTV footage accessed via WANA News Agency taken on March 30, shows the man confronting two female customers in what is believed Shandiz, near the northeastern city of Mashhad.

Shandiz judicial authorities issued arrest warrants for the man. The two women were also the subject of arrest warrants for flouting Iran's strict female dress rules, state media reported.

Following the incident, President Ebrahim Raisi reinforced on Saturday that the hijab was the law in Iran.

Growing numbers of women have defied authorities by discarding their veils after nationwide protests that followed the death in September of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Security forces violently put down the revolt.