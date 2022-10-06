Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Man who pleaded guilty in Michigan governor kidnap plot sentenced to 4 years

10/06/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Militia members, others charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

(Reuters) - A man who pleaded guilty to participating in an elaborate plot to kidnap Michigan's governor was sentenced to four years in prison after he served as a key witness in the trial of two co-conspirators as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Kaleb Franks, 28, struck a plea agreement and provided key testimony in the second trial of two men who were eventually convicted of kidnapping conspiracy and other charges in plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Franks was also fined $2,500.

Franks pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy, a charge punishable by up to life in prison. His sentencing comes weeks after Ty Garbin, who also pleaded guilty and testified in the August retrial, had an initial sentence reduced to 30 months in prison.

"Testifying not only once, but twice, where literally the nation is focused on what you're doing, it does I think take a greater toll and exact a greater price," U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said at sentencing, as reported by the Detroit News.

In Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were found guilty of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Prosecutors said the weapon was an explosive device that they planned to use to disrupt law enforcement's response to a kidnapping, which never took place.

The men, alleged members of the Three Percenters militia group, face the possibility of life in prison at sentencing in December.

Two other men were acquitted of charges at a first trial in April. That same jury was hung on charges against Fox and Croft, which set the stage for the second trial.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford in New York; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:46pWalmart to lay off about 1,500 workers at Atlanta fulfillment center
RE
05:40pRepublican U.S. senator seeks to put bill pressuring OPEC+ onto defense bill
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.78% to 103.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.93% to $0.9793 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 1.46% to $1.1162 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.31% to 145.14 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pMan who pleaded guilty in Michigan governor kidnap plot sentenced to 4 years
RE
05:33pUK businesses most downbeat about profits since Q4 2020 - BCC
RE
05:33pDogecoin Lost 0.67% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
2Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
3Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Freeport, Ford, Reliance Steel..
4Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
5Dollar edges higher as investors prepare for U.S. jobs news on Friday

HOT NEWS