Management Information Circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held October 28th, 2020

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held October 28, 2020 Management Information Circular September 21, 2020 55 UNIVERSITY AVENUE, SUITE 1805, TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA M5J 2H7 Telephone: 647-728-4106 Facsimile: 416-368-5344 Email: info@labradorironmines.ca Website: www.labradorironmines.ca

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual meeting of the shareholders (the "Meeting") of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (the "Corporation") will be held BY TELECONFERENCE DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND GOVERNMENT ORDERS TO MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCING on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Toronto time) for the following purposes: to receive and consider the financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, together with the report of the auditors thereon; to elect Directors; to appoint the auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors; and to transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. Accompanying this notice is the Management Information Circular (the "Circular"), a form of Proxy and a request form to receive Annual and Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis. The Circular provides information relating to the matters to be addressed at the Meeting. As this Meeting is being held by teleconference, Shareholders are requested to vote by proxy in accordance with the procedures described in the Circular accompanying this Notice. Shareholders are being requested to read, complete, sign and mail the enclosed form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions set out in the Proxy and in the Circular accompanying this Notice. All shareholders are invited to attend the Meeting via teleconference. Only shareholders at the close of business on September 11, 2020 are entitled to receive Notice of and vote at the Meeting. ATTEND THE MEETING BY TELECONFERENCE Teleconference Details: Date: October 28, 2020 Time: 11:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time) Participants Telephone Numbers: Teleconference Only Canada: 416-764-8610 N.A.. Toll Free 1-888-884-4539 Guest Code: 8594733# When prompted, please provide your name, and whether you are a shareholder or a guest. DATED at the City of Toronto, the Province of Ontario, this 21st day of September 2020. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS "John F. Kearney" Chairman & Chief Executive 1

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited 55 University Avenue, Suite 1805, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2H7 Tel: 647-728-4106 Fax: 416-368-5344 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR SOLICITATION OF PROXIES This Management Information Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation by management of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (the "Corporation") of proxies to be used at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting") to be held by teleconference on Wednesday, the 28th day of October 2020 commencing at 11:00 a.m. The solicitation will be made primarily by mail, but proxies may also be solicited in person or by telephone, by employees of the Corporation. The cost of solicitation will be borne by the Corporation. The information contained herein is given as of September 11, 2020, unless indicated otherwise. NOTICE-AND-ACCESS The Corporation has elected to use the notice-and-access process ("Notice-and-Access") that came into effect on February 11, 2013 under National Instrument 54-101 - Communications with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101") and National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, for distribution of this Circular and other meeting materials to registered Shareholders of the Corporation and Non-Registered Holders (as defined herein). Notice-and-Access allows issuers to post electronic versions of Meeting materials, including circulars, annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis, online, via SEDAR and one other website, rather than mailing paper copies of such meeting materials to Shareholders. The Corporation anticipates that utilizing the Notice-and-Access process will substantially reduce both postage and printing costs. Meeting materials including the Circular and the Corporation's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis are available on the Corporation website at www.labradorironmines.caand on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Circular and related materials will be posted electronically online, as noted above, Registered Shareholders and Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners ("NOBOs") will receive a "Notice-and-AccessNotification", by prepaid mail, which includes the information prescribed by NI 54-101, and a form of Proxy, from the Corporation. Registered and NOBOs should follow the instructions for completion and delivery contained in the Proxy. The Corporation does not intend to pay for intermediaries to forward the Notice-and-Access Notification to Objecting Beneficial Owners ("OBOs") under NI 54-101, and therefore an OBO will not receive the Notice- and-Access Notification unless the OBO's intermediary assumes the cost of delivery. Shareholders will not receive a paper copy of the Circular unless they request paper copies from the Corporation. Requests for paper copies of the Meeting Materials must be received at least seven (7) business days in advance of the proxy deposit date and time, being 4:00 p.m. on October 20, 2020. 2

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited The Corporation will mail the requested materials within three (3) business days of the request. Shareholders with questions about Notice-and-Access may contact the Corporation at 647-728-4106 or email info@labradorironmines.ca. APPOINTMENT OF PROXYHOLDER The individuals named in the form of Proxy provided by the Corporation (the "Proxy") are directors or officers of the Corporation. If you are a shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting, you have the right to appoint a person other than the persons designated in the Proxy, who need not be a shareholder. You may do so either by inserting the name of that other person in the blank space provided in the Proxy or by completing and delivering another suitable form of proxy. VOTING BY PROXYHOLDER The persons named in the Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the shares represented thereby in accordance with your instructions on any ballot that may be called for. If you specify a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, your shares will be voted accordingly. The Proxy confers discretionary authority on persons named therein with respect to: Each matter identified therein for which a choice is not specified, other than the appointment of an auditor and the election of directors; Any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein; and Any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting. In respect of a matter for which a choice is not specified in the Proxy, the persons named in the Proxy will vote the shares represented by the Proxy for the election of nominees of management as Directors and for the Appointment of Auditors as identified in the Proxy, as applicable, and at their discretion in respect of any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting. REVOCABILITY OF PROXY Any Registered Shareholder who has returned a Proxy may revoke it at any time before it has been exercised. In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a Proxy may be revoked by instrument in writing, including a Proxy bearing a later date, executed by the Registered Shareholder or by his attorney authorized in writing or, if the Registered Shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal or by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized. The instrument revoking the Proxy must be deposited at the registered office of the Corporation, at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the date of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof. Only Registered Shareholders have the right to revoke a Proxy. Non-registered holders who wish to change their vote must, at least seven days before the Meeting, arrange for their respective Intermediaries to revoke the Proxy on their behalf. INFORMATION ON NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS Only Registered Shareholders of the Corporation or the persons they appoint as their proxies may be permitted to vote at the Meeting. Registered Shareholders are holders of Shares of the Corporation whose names appear on the share register of the Corporation and are not held in the name of a brokerage firm, bank or trust company or other intermediary through which they purchased Shares or subsequently deposited the Shares. 3

